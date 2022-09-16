TVLine Items: Ghosts Trailer, Stargirl Star to V.C. Andrews Movie and More

Ghosts is doing a second take on the opening of Jay and Sam’s B&B in a newly released extended trailer for Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy.

Airing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30/7:30c, the premiere finds the husband and wife disagreeing over whether to use their ghostly pals to spy on their guests. Elsewhere in the preview, Thor compares Trevor to Odin (“if Odin’s butt check always visible every time he bend over”); Flower reveals that she slept with a very popular band; Hetty has some strong feelings about the washer; and the basement ghosts get a visitor.

* Lifetime’s V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler series movie event has cast Brec Bassinger (Stargirl) in the title role of Dawn Longchamp. Also joining the ensemble are Donna Mills (Knots Landing) as Lillian Cutler; Joey McIntyre (Boston Public) as Michael Sutton; Jesse Metcalfe (Chesapeake Shores) as Ormand Longchamp; Khobe Clarke as Jimmy Longchamp; and Fran Drescher (The Nanny) as Agnes Morris.

* Dennis Quaid (Goliath, The Art of More) has joined Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from executive producer/director Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), our sister site Deadline reports. The six-episode project “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

* The 2022 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, featuring panels for The CW’s Walker: Independence, Hulu’s Reboot, AMC’s Interview with the Vampire and many more, are now available to view on YouTube.

* Netflix has released a trailer for From Scratch, an eight-episode limited series starring Zoe Saldaña, based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name. The drama premieres Friday, Oct. 21.

