Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew

The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. Who's Who in 1923

How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I.

If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in which he played Burt Reynolds) but is more likely from his roles in such movies as Midway, Vice or Mapplethorpe.

Per Paramount+’s official logline for the new series, which is set to launch in December, “1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Sklenar’s hiring comes on the heels of the September 9 reveal of seven actors joining the cast, which is being headed up by the estimable tag team of Ford and Helen Mirren. Among the lineup are Animal Kingdom’s Darren Mann (AKA Young Baz), Lottery winner Marley Shelton and Big Sky baddie Brian Geraghty.

You can review the whole who’s who of who’s landed 1923 roles by clicking through the attached gallery (or go here for direct access).