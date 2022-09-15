The Sandman Repeats at No. 1 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 — Read Why House of the Dragon Didn't Chart Yet

Netflix’s (still) yet-to-be-renewed The Sandman topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week, amassing 946 million minutes viewed across 11 total episodes during the week of Aug. 15.

Netflix’s Stranger Things again placed second, with 919 million minutes viewed across 34 total episodes, followed by three more Netflix offerings: Never Have I Ever (rising three spots with 883 million minutes/30 episodes), Locke & Key (776 million minutes/28 episodes) and Untold (630 million minutes/seven episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Aug. 15 were were Netflix’s Virgin River, Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, Netflix’s Echoes, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (now with 19 episodes available) and Netflix’s Instant Dream Home (with 395 million minutes viewed).

Because of Nielsen’s Monday-through-Sunday measurement window, HBO’s House of the Dragon premiere was only eligible for three (3) hours, during which it registered 327 million viewing minutes. Nielsen foresees the fantasy series hitting the Top 10 soon enough.

Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were I Just Killed My Dad and Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.

