Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in Butch and Sundance Series at Amazon

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are about to saddle up for Amazon Prime Video, with a couple of familiar faces taking on the iconic roles.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick breakout Glen Powell are set to headline Butch and Sundance, a new series adaptation of the classic Western in the works at the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s billed as a “reimagining,” taking place in an alt-history America a la Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

Details are slim, but Page will play Butch Cassidy, the role played by Paul Newman in the 1969 film, with Powell playing the Sundance Kid, the role played by Robert Redford. Kaz and Ryan Firpo (Eternals) will write the series, with Marvel veterans Joe and Anthony Russo serving as executive producers.

The original Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starred Newman and Redford as a pair of train-robbing outlaws in the Old West. The film was a box-office hit and racked up seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Page shot to stardom with his turn as the rakish Duke of Hastings on the Netflix period drama Bridgerton. His other TV credits include For the People and the 2016 Roots remake.

Powell costarred alongside Tom Cruise in this summer’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick as daredevil flyboy Hangman. He also had roles in Hidden Figures and Everybody Wants Some!!, along with a role on Fox’s Scream Queens as Chad Radwell.