Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Get Movie Adaptation at Tubi

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s highly publicized trial is getting the TV-movie treatment.

The actors’ contentious defamation case, which made many a headline this spring, will be adapted into the original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial at Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi, TVLine has learned.

Dropping on the platform Friday, Sept. 30, Hot Take will chronicle Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship, both inside and outside the courtroom. Mark Hapka (who played Days of Our Lives‘ Nathan Horton from 2009 to 2011) and Megan Davis (who has appeared in episodes of American Horror Story and 2 Broke Girls) will respectively play Depp and Heard. Guy Nicolucci (Late Night With Conan O’Brien) will write the script, while Sara Lohman (Lifetime’s Secrets in the Woods) will direct.

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Depp and Heard’s defamation trial took place from April through June of this year, stemming from a lawsuit Depp brought against his ex-wife over three specific statements made in an op-ed she’d written for The Washington Post. Heard later filed counterclaims of defamation related to three statements made about her by Depp’s lawyer and published by the British tabloid Daily Mail.

When the verdict came down on June 1, the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in all three of the highlighted statements from her op-ed, while only one of the three statements made about Heard by Depp’s lawyer was found to be defamatory. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages; Heard received $2 million.

