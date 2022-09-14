Shantaram Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is a Wanted Man Hiding Out in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+ Adaptation

Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam is a fugitive chasing redemption, all whilst trying to lay low in 1980s Bombay, in the first full trailer for Apple TV+’s Shantaram adaptation. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premieres Ahead!

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows Lin Ford (played by Hunnam), a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in the unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place — but after falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (played by Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love (and the complications that come with it).

The series’ cast also includes Shubham Saraf (A Suitable Boy), Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless), Luke Pasqualino (The Musketeers), Alyy Khan (Indian Summers), Sujaya Dasgupta (Shadow and Bone), Vincent Perez (Riviera), David Field (Preacher), Alexander Siddig (Gotham), Gabrielle Scharnitzky (Treadstone), Elham Ehsas (Homeland), Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

Shantaram will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, Oct. 14, with its first three episodes of 12, followed by weekly releases every Friday through Dec. 16.

Steve Lightfoot serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside fellow series co-creator Eric Warren Singer, director Bharat Nalluri, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golinand Justin Kurzel.