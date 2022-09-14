Halo Season 2 Adds Joseph Morgan as Intelligence Operative Ackerson

As production on Season 2 of Paramount+’s Halo series gets underway in Iceland (with additional filming to take place in Budapest, Hungary), TVLine has learned that that Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (68 Whiskey) have joined the cast as series regulars.

Additionally, Fiona O’Shaughnessy (who plays Laera) and Tylan Bailey (Kessler) are confirmed to return as series regulars for Season 2.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (with whom Morgan previously worked on Peacock’s Brave New World), Paramount+’s Halo adaptation takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox’s first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the streaming series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Morgan will fill the role of James Ackerson, a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence, while Rodlo will play Talia Perez, a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit (and a relatively new recruit who has yet to see any real combat).

Morgan also can be seen in the upcoming Season 4 of HBO Max’s Titans, playing Brother Blood.

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief/Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers for Season 2. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray , Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

