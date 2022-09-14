Andy Cohen Memoir Most Talkative Being Developed as NBC Comedy

Andy Cohen‘s past could have a future at NBC.

Universal Television is turning the Watch What Happens Live host’s 2013 memoir Most Talkative into a coming-of-age comedy for NBC, with Blumhouse Television attached, TVLine has learned.

Using the book as inspiration, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized version of Cohen growing up as a teenager in 1980s St. Louis. “He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama,” per the official logline. “Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box, and figuring out how to build your own.”

Cohen will executive-produce alongside writers Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner, and director Todd Holland. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will also executive-produce for Blumhouse Television.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen says in a statement.

Would you watch a show about a young Cohen growing up in St. Louis? Drop a comment with your thoughts on NBC’s potential comedy series below.