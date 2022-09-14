Alaska Daily: Hilary Swank Gets Frosty Reception Up North In Official Trailer for New ABC Drama

Are the Oscars not televised in Anchorage?

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank gets the cold shoulder up North in the first full-length trailer for Alaska Daily, ABC’s new one-hour drama (premiering Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10/9c). Fall TV Popularity Poll

The series, from Spotlight auteur Tom McCarthy, finds Swank (who is also an exec producer) playing Eileen Fitzgerald, an award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her first assignment: Get the scoop on a conspiracy-addled cold case involving a serial killer targeting indigenous women.

As previewed in the trailer above, Eileen’s journey to find “both personal and professional redemption” gets off to a rough start when the locals welcome her with sneers vs. open arms. “Alaska doesn’t need another corrupt reporter spewing lies,” threatens one sinister sounding resident. “Go back to New York before something bad happens.”

The Alaska Daily cast also includes Jeff Perry (Scandal), Matt Malloy (At Home with Amy Sedaris) and Meredith Holzman (Law & Order: SVU).

Swank’s previous TV credits include Fox’s OG Beverly Hills, 90210, FX’s Trust and, more recently, Netflix’s short-lived sci-fi drama Away (in which she starred opposite The Good Wife‘s Josh Charles).