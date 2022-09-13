The School for Good and Evil Trailer: Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Play Magical Mentors on Netflix

A magical school where all is not what it seems? Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Netflix on Tuesday released the official trailer for The School for Good and Evil, its upcoming film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel about — as the title suggests — an educational institution where fairy tale characters hone their craft, ultimately deciding whether they want to be “good” or “evil.”

Sophia Anne Caruso (Broadway’s Beetlejuice: The Musical) and Sofia Wylie (Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) star as Sophie and Agatha, “two misfits and best friends who share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch.”

The friends are whisked away to the aforementioned school, but things immediately go awry when Sophie is placed in the School for Evil, run by Charlize Theron’s “glamorous and acid-tongued” Lady Lesso, and Agatha is sent to the School for Good, run by Kerry Washington’s “sunny and kind” Professor Dovey.

“Only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny,” according to the official logline. “But when a dark and dangerous figure with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely, the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real life fairytale first.”

The movie also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom.

The School for Good and Evil premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19. Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the full trailer, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.