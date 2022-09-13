TVLine Items: Rachel Bloom Joins Julia, Bling Ring Docuseries Trailer and More

Julia Child is getting a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom, who created and starred on the aforementioned CW dramedy, has joined the HBO Max series Julia for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports.

The actress will recur as Elaine Levitch, “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef.”

Julia, which stars Sarah Lancashire as the acclaimed chef and David Hyde Pierce as her husband, debuted March 31 on the streamer. The comedy was renewed for a second season in May.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Love at First Lie, a relationship mystery competition series hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 9:30/8:30c on MTV, Variety reports. The official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the couples must eliminate who they think is lying about their love from the competition. If they guess correctly and kick out liars, they add $25,000 to the prize fund each time. Only one couple can win and take home the entire prize pot, but will they be lovers, or will they be liars?”

* Watch a trailer for The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, a three-episode documentary series premiering Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Netflix:

* Peacock has released a trailer for the true-crime drama A Friend of the Family, starring Anna Paquin (True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Colin Hanks (Fargo), Lio Tipton (Hung) and Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale). The nine-episode limited series will premiere Thursday, Oct. 6 with its first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?