Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso Wins Best Comedy for Second Consecutive Year

Emmy still believe Ted Lasso is tops: The Apple TV+ comedy won the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy at Monday’s Emmys ceremony, its second consecutive win in the category. Emmys: Complete Winners List

Ted Lasso — which prevailed over fellow nominees Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, What We Do in the Shadows, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Curb Your Enthusiasm — was honored for its somewhat polarizing second season. The show also picked up Emmys Monday night for Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and Directing.

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Ted Lasso, we wrote, “It’s a testament to Season 1’s strong character development that Season 2 — a high-risk endeavor that frequently veered toward more dramatic storytelling — worked on just about every level. Take, for instance, how the series delicately dissected Ted and Rebecca’s respective father issues, or how it slowly steered Nathan toward the dark side. None of this is to say that Season 2 didn’t deliver on feel-good moments. The Rolling Stones-soundtracked montage that followed Roy to Nelson Road was just splendid, and the Christmas episode was the equivalent of a warm hug. Suffice it to say, we’re full-blown rom-communists now.”

Ted Lasso finished a close second behind Abbott Elementary in a pre-Emmy night poll of TVLine readers, who were asked which series they most wanted to see take home the Best Comedy prize.

Ted Lasso‘s big win comes ahead of the series’ third and likely final season.