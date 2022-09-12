Rap Sh!t Renewed for Season 2

Rap Sh!t‘s time spent in renewal limbo was short: HBO Max has picked up the comedy for Season 2, less than two weeks after its Sept. 1 freshman finale dropped. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, Season 2 is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

Added series creator Rae, “We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team.”

Rap Sh!t, which first debuted on HBO Max in July, stars Betty writer Aida Osman and rapper KaMillion (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) as Shawna and Mia, two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. The cast also includes Jonica Booth (Bad Girls Club), Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man), Devon Terrell (Cursed) and RJ Cyler (I’m Dying Up Here).

Rae, known for her starring turn on HBO’s Insecure, serves as a writer and executive producer on Rap Sh!t, alongside showrunner Syreeta Singleton.

Rap Sh!t's Season 2 pickup has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard.