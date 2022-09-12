Emmys 2022: Matthew Macfadyen Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Succession

Finally, some respect for Tom!

In one of Emmy night’s first surprises, Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He prevailed over co-stars Kieran Culkin (aka the perceived frontrunner) and Nicholas Braun, as well as Billy Crudup, (The Morning Show), John Turturro (Severance), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) Oh Young-soo (Squid Game) and Christopher Walken (Severance).

In his acceptance speech, Macfadyen said, “It’s really such a pleasure and a privilege to play this bonkers gift of a role in this show.” Emmys 2022: Succession, White Lotus, Abbott Among Night's First Winners

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Macfadyen, we wrote, “What happens when the punching bag punches back? We found out, thanks to Macfadyen’s surprisingly resilient turn in Season 3 of the HBO drama. Everyone in the Roy family loves to beat up on Shiv’s hen-pecked husband Tom, and Macfadyen was hilariously, poignantly pathetic as a panicked Tom faced the prospect of serious jail time. But Tom ended up turning the tables and betraying Shiv to side with her father Logan, with Macfadyen displaying an impressive bit of backbone that’s been hiding behind Tom’s usual hangdog act.”