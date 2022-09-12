Emmys 2022: Julia Garner Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Ozark

Ruth Langmore went out with a bang, on screen and off. Emmys 2022: Succession, White Lotus, Abbott Among Night's First Winners

At Monday’s Emmy Awards, Julia Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark‘s fourth and final season. All told, Garner has won three Emmys for her work as Ruth in the Netflix thriller.

Garner prevailed over Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Sarah Snook (Succession), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Patricia Arquette (Severance) and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession).

In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Garner, we wrote, “With two Emmys already on her mantle for her breakout work as the plucky, potty-mouthed Ruth in the Netflix thriller, Garner in Season 4 not only maintained the high bar she set for herself — she exceeded it. Of particular note was her work in the Season 4A finale, which climaxed with the actress unleashing a two-minute explosion of pain and grief that took our breath away. And left us gutted.”