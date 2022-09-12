Ghosts First Look: The Other Two's Drew Tarver Is Jay's Cultist Friend

Is The Other Two star Drew Tarver trying to recruit a Ghosts hubby into his cult in TVLine’s exclusive first look from Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy?

Tarver guest-stars in the Oct. 13 episode, in which “Sam becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult, run by a charismatic leader named Micah (played by Tarver),” per the official description. Micah befriends Jay during a pickup basketball game, after which he takes advantage of Jay’s desire to make some new pals and “ensnares Jay and Sam in his ‘vitality’ patch scheme, threatening their financial future.”

Tarver plays Cary Dubek on HBO Max’s cult fave The Other Two, which also features Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones (aka Isaac) in the recurring role of Cary’s friend Curtis Paltrow. (Jones also served as a co-producer and writer on Season 2 of the comedy.)