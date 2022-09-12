TVLine Items: Abbott Elementary Trailer, SNL Premiere Date and More

Another hilarious school year has begun in the Abbott Elementary Season 2 trailer.

The hit ABC comedy’s return episode (airing Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c) finds Janine and the rest of the teachers “back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the students’ first day of school,” per the official description. “Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kids’ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum.”

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at these funny delights: a raging Melissa; Mr. Johnson coaching Gregory; Janine getting crafty at home; and Principal Ava’s latest sassy retort to a student.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Saturday Night Live Season 48 will premiere Oct. 1 on NBC, with new installments also airing on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

* Starz has given a pilot order to “an untitled genre-busting series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with an elevated documentary style format,” host by recording artist Fat Joe, who will executive-produce alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.

* The animated series Transformers: Earthspark will premiere Friday, Nov. 11 on Paramount+.

* The Lincoln Project, a five-part docuseries following the members of the Lincoln Project over the course of the 2020 election and its aftermath, will premiere on Showtime Friday, Oct. 7 at 8/7c, airing back-to-back episodes each week. Watch a teaser here.

* Panhandle, an eight-episode Spectrum Original series starring Luke Kirby and Tiana Okoye, will premiere with its first two installments on Monday, Sept. 26, with a new episode releasing every subsequent Monday. Watch a teaser:

* Watch a trailer for Entergalactic, a new series from creators Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris, premiering Friday, Sept. 30 on Netflix:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?