The World Needs Willow's Magic Again in Trailer for Disney+ Sequel Series

Willow and his special caliber of magic is sought out by the daughter of someone he remembers well from a previous adventure, in the new trailer for Disney+’s follow-up series to the 1988 movie.

The 1988 film of the same name starred Warwick Davis as the titular Willow Ufgood, a farmer who gets wrapped up in an epic journey to keep a much-sought-after infant girl out of the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda. He was joined on his journey by Madmartigan, a fighter played by Val Kilmer (Top Gun).

The Disney+ continuation, which has a Wednesday, Nov. 30 release date, takes place 20 years after the events of the film. Its ensemble cast includes Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) as Kit, a princess whose twin brother was abducted — and whose mother Willow mentions in the trailer below; Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jade, a servant who is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom; Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) as Dove, a kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one”; Amer Chadha-Patel (The Third Day) as Boorman, a thief and liar who joins a quest in exchange for getting out of prison; Dempsey Bryk (Heartland) and Tony Revolori (Servant).

Though Kilmer, who has been battling throat cancer (and in turn only had a brief encore in Top Gun: Maverick), was unable to film any Willow scenes during COVID, it has been said that Madmartigan figures into the Disney+ series “in a big way.”