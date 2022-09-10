Friday Ratings: NBC's College Bowl Returns Low on New Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s College Bowl opened Season 2 this Friday night with 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating — down sharply from its Season 1 averages (2.4 mil/0.4, airing on Tuesdays) and briefly marking series lows — until a second episode mustered just 1.5 million viewers and the same 0.2 rating. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premiere Dates!

Over on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.5) was steady and led the night in the demo.

Leading out of a rescheduled The Con finale (2.4 mil/0.3), ABC’s 20/20 drew Friday’s largest audience (3 million).

CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation (2.4 mil/0.2) was steady.

The CW’s Killer Camp (220K/0.0) and the second-to-last Dynasty ever (190K/0.0) each added a handful of eyeballs.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.