Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney Unveils First Trailer — Watch

Being a half-blood is dangerous business, Percy Jackson warns us in the first trailer for Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians. “If you think you might be one of us, my advice is: Turn away while you still can.”

Catch your first glimpse at Percy & Co. in the above sneak peek.

Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians promises to tell the fantastical story of Percy Jackson (played by The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth (Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The cast also includes Virginia Kull as Percy’s mom Sally Jackson; Glynn Turman as the centaur Chiron, who trains the heroes; Megan Mullally as Percy’s math teacher Mrs. Dodds, aka Fury Alecto, who was sent by Hades; Jason Mantzoukas as camp counselor Mr. D (as in the Greek god Dionysus); Timm Sharp as Percy’s stepfather Gabe Ugliano; Charlie Bushnell as Hermes’ son Luke and Dior Goodjohn as Ares’ daughter Clarisse.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot, and James Bobin serves as director. Steinberg and Shotz executive-produce alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.