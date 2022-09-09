Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon

The Paper Girls have been yanked from their route. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Prime Video has cancelled the graphic novel adaptation after a single season, Deadline reports. Legendary TV is said to be shopping the show to other outlets.

While streamers famously never release ratings (well, almost never), it’s worth noting that Paper Girls, which first debuted July 29, has yet to land on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals in its first three weeks of eligibility.

The eight-episode drama is described as “a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls,” according the official logline. Tiffany Quilkin (Cherish the Day‘s Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng (Altered Carbon‘s Riley Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Fast Layne‘s Sofia Rosinsky) and KJ Brandman (A Christmas Melody‘s Fina Strazza) “are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past — a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves.

“While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power,” the logline continues. “In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.”

In addition to the main quartet, the cast included comedian Ali Wong, who co-starred as the adult version of Erin, as well as Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) as Larry and Adina Porter (American Horror Story) as Prioress.

Paper Girls author Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Cliff Chiang served as executive producers on the live-action series, alongside showrunner Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire). TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect its swift demise.