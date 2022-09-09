TVLine Items: Saul Vet's Apple Series, Minions Movie Hits Peacock and More

Michael Mando has lined up his first post-Better Call Saul gig: The actor has joined Apple TV+’s drug ring drama Sinking Spring, which stars Atlanta vet Brian Tyree Henry.

Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode series “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official synopsis. Mando will play Manny Cespedes, “a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the Youth Authority.”

Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) will pen the series, while Ridley Scott (Raised by Wolves) will direct and exec-produce alongside Craig and Henry.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Minions: The Rise of Gru will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Friday, Sept. 23.

* Stephen Fry (The Sandman, Bones) has joined The Morning Show Season 3 in the recurring role of Leonard Cromwell, “a ruthless UBA board member working to steer the company through troubled financial waters,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Peacock is developing The Show Must Go On, an hourlong murder mystery anthology series set against the backdrop of a The Phantom of the Opera musical production, from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg, producer Robert Greenblatt and Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, per Deadline.

* Apple TV+ has shared a first sneak peek at Shantaram, based on the best-selling novel, starring Charlie Hunnam and Prabhu Shinde, and premiering, Friday, Oct. 14:

* The comedy special Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me will premiere Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10/9c on HBO; watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?