Wednesday Ratings: Stargirl Steady, The Challenge Rises Heading Into Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s DC’s Stargirl this Wednesday drew 500,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, matching its week-ago season premiere. Fall TV Calendar!

CBS’ Big Brother (3.7 mil/0.8) was steady week-to-week and dominated the night in the demo; The Challenge: USA (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up heading into next week’s finale.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.5 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week and easily drew Wednesday’s largest crowd.

Fox’s latest double helping of MasterChef (averaging 2.3 mil/0.4) was steady, heading into next week’s finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.