The Peripheral Trailer: The Westworld Creators Invite You on a New Sci-Fi Mind-Trip — Plus, Get Premiere Date

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have cooked up a new mind-bending sci-fi series for Prime Video — and you won’t have to wait long to have your mind bent. New on Streaming

The Peripheral, based on the bestselling novel by sci-fi pioneer William Gibson, will premiere on the streamer on Friday, Oct. 21, TVLine has learned, with subsequent episodes airing weekly after that. Prime Video has also released a trailer (embedded above) that gives us a glimpse of the futuristic wonders that await us.

Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) stars as Flynne Fisher, a smart young woman stuck in a dead-end town — that is, until she gets a taste of a new path courtesy of a virtual reality-esque headset. When she puts it on, she becomes a motorcycle-riding, butt-kicking badass solving a murder in London… and she loves it. But that reality may not be all that virtual. “You think this is a game,” she’s warned. “But it’s real. It hasn’t happened yet.” She’s pulled into a strange world of knife-wielding robot chauffeurs, disappearing cars and ear-shattering explosions. (Will we ever get answers? Who knows? But it looks like a heck of a ride.)

Nolan and Joy serve as executive producers, along with creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan). Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at The Peripheral, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be logging in?