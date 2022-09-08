The Mole Reboot on Netflix Gets Release Date — and a New Host

Netflix’s new Mole host has been exposed.

The streamer has tapped MSNBC’s Alex Wagner to headline its reboot of the late ABC reality series, which will premiere Oct. 7. All 10 episodes will be rolled out over a three-week period, with the first five reportedly dropping on launch day.

ABC’s OG Mole, initially hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated.

Cooper left the show after two seasons, at which point Ahmad Rashad took over and presided over a pair of celebrity cycles — both of which are currently streaming on Netflix. A fifth and final season, which returned to its original civilian format, was hosted by Jon Kelley.

In Netflix’s “reimagined version,” 12 players “work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.”