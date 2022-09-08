The Crown to Pause Production 'Out of Respect' for Queen Elizabeth's Passing

The Crown is paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II by taking a moment of silence.

In light of the longtime British monarch’s passing on Thursday, Netflix’s royal docudrama that chronicles her life is planning to pause production of its current season, series creator Peter Morgan tells our sister site Deadline via email.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan wrote. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The Crown premiered in 2016, with Claire Foy starring as Queen Elizabeth for the first two seasons. Foy won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama for Season 2. Olivia Colman took over the role for Seasons 3 and 4, winning the Emmy for Season 4 last year, with the show also winning for Outstanding Drama Series. Imelda Staunton takes over the lead role for the upcoming Season 5, set to hit Netflix in November; the sixth and final season is currently in production.

Executive producer Stephen Daldry predicted years ago that the show would pause production in the event of the Queen’s death, per Deadline: “None of us know when that time will come, but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure, and it’s what we should do.”