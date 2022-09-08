New Amsterdam Season 5 Casts Finding Carter Vet Kathryn Prescott as Lauren Bloom's Estranged Sister

New Amsterdam is welcoming Kathryn Prescott (Finding Carter, the UK’s Skins) into one doc’s family: The actress will recur during the NBC drama’s fifth and final season as Dr. Lauren Bloom’s estranged sister, Vanessa, TVLine has learned exclusively.

As teased in the official synopsis for Season 5, Lauren will be navigating “a complicated relationship” with her sibling, who is described as “a wild child who refuses to grow up, get a job, stay sober and play by the rules.” Translation: She is “Bloom’s worst nightmare.”

“As we approach the end of the series, we wanted to give each character the opportunity to heal their deepest wounds. And for Bloom, it was abandoning her sister to save herself,” showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine. “Now Bloom has to confront the damage done and see if she can repair it — even if it means sacrificing her hard-won sobriety.”

Prescott broke out as Emily Fitch on the British teen drama Skins. Her Stateside TV credits include the title role in MTV’s Finding Carter, as well as arcs on Reign, 24: Legacy, The Son and Tell Me a Story.

New Amsterdam will return on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10/9c with some big cast changes: As TVLine exclusively reported in July, Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the series premiere, will not return for the show’s swan song. A source close to the series told us that it was Agyeman’s decision to leave. Meanwhile, Sandra Mae Frank, who portrays Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, has been promoted to series regular.

Are you excited for the expansion of Bloom’s family tree? Hit the comments with your thoughts!