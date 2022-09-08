TVLine Items: Danes Joins Soderbergh Series, Abishola Promotion and More

After starring in shows for Showtime and Apple TV+, Claire Danes is now making her way to HBO Max: The Homeland vet has joined the streamer’s limited series Full Circle, executive-produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), our sister site Variety reports.

The six-episode project, which also stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Danes’ character are not currently available.

In addition to headlining Showtime’s Homeland for eight seasons, Danes’ other TV credits include the recent Apple TV+ drama The Essex Serpent, the HBO movie Temple Grandin and ABC’s ’90s cult fave My So-Called Life.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Bob Hearts Abishola has promoted Saidah Arrika Ekulona (aka Abishola’s mother Ebunoluwa) to series regular for Season 4 (premiering Monday, Sept. 19 on CBS), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Prime Video has ordered The NFL Pile On, a weekly comedic recap show hosted by SNL vet Taran Killam that looks back at the previous week’s NFL games. The program will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 pm ET, the day before Prime Video’s season-opener Thursday Night Football game, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

* Anna Konkle (Pen15) will star in Amazon Freevee’s 1800s-set comedy pilot Western, about “a young high-society woman from Philadelphia who travels out west on a desperate quest for a husband only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy,” Deadline reports.

* The Big Brunch, a cooking competition series created and hosted by Dan Levy, will premiere with its first three episodes on Thursday, Nov. 10 on HBO Max.

* Fox has given a series order to Farmer Wants a Wife, an unscripted dating series based on the U.K. format in which farmers look for love with someone who will embrace their remote country lifestyle, per Variety.

* Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will resume Thursday, Oct. 27 on Paramount+. In addition, Billy Campbell has joined the voice cast in a recurring capacity, reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Captain Thadiun Okona. Watch a sneak peek:

