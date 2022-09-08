BTS Concert Film Gets Surprise Midnight Drop on Disney+

Hey, BTS fans, what if we told you that you could stream a new concert from the K-pop superstars… like, right now? New on Streaming

Disney+ has added the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA to its streaming services worldwide, starting at midnight PT, TVLine has learned. The addition serves as part of Thursday’s Disney+ Day celebration, ahead of this weekend’s D23 Expo.

The film captures BTS’ live performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last November and December. Permission to Dance on Stage – LA is “stage-focused” and features performances of the band’s hits “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” among others. The film, produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park, was first announced in July, along with an upcoming docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, slated to debut next year.

The BTS concert film joins a growing library of music content on Disney+, led by The Beatles: Get Back, the Emmy-winning documentary from Peter Jackson that takes us inside the recording sessions for the Let It Be album. The streamer also offers the Taylor Swift songwriting chronicle Folklore: The Pond Sessions; the concept film Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, A Love Letter to Los Angeles; and the intimate making-of doc Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.

