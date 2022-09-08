CNN's Bernard Shaw Dead at 82

Veteran CNN anchor Bernard Shaw, who served as the cable news network’s first chief anchor when it launched in 1980, died Wednesday. He was 82. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

Shaw, who retired in 2001, was with CNN for more than 20 years.

According to CNN, the cause of death was pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19.

“Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington anchor when we launched on June 1, 1980,” Chris Licht, CNN Chairman and CEO, said in a statement on Thursday. “He was our lead anchor for the next 20 years, from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the first Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991.

“Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year,” Licht added. “The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

In lieu of flowers, Shaw’s family requests that donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago.