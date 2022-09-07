TVLine Items: Netflix's Teletubbies Reboot, Pennyworth Trailer and More

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back, with a celebrity friend in tow: Netflix will debut a new Teletubbies series, narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt vet Tituss Burgess, on Monday, Nov. 14.

Each episode features new original songs and follows the quartet “on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series,” per the official description. (Check out a poster below.)

Netflix’s update is the second Teletubbies reboot, following the original series run from 1997-2001 and the revival that aired in the U.S. on Nick Jr. from 2015-2018.

* LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, hosted by Will Arnett and featuring special guest appearances by Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell, will air over Dec. 19-21 at 8/7c each night on Fox.

* The Challenge: Untold History, a six-part documentary series chronicling the reality competition show’s conception, evolution, and legacy will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 pm on MTV. Two new episodes will premiere each week for three weeks. Watch the trailer here.

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Pennyworth Season 3 (aka Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler), which premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 with its first three episodes:

* Amazon Freevee has released a trailer for the YA series High School, based on recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin’s memoir of the same name. The show premieres with its first four episodes on Friday, Oct. 14, with two additional episodes debuting each Friday.

