Reasonable Doubt: First Trailer for Scandal-ous Hulu Drama Asks, 'Can a Lawyer Love Criminals...?'

“At the end of the day, I… love… criminals.”

Those are some provocative words, even more so coming out of the mouth of Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, the criminal defense attorney at the heart of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt legal drama (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 27). Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Premieres!

In the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective (an initiative to create “culturally specific, wildly entertaining content”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers, Hand of God) stars as the aforementioned Jax, a high-powered criminal defense attorney from Los Angeles who “fiercely bucks the justice system through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics, all while trying to deal with a failing marriage and the pitfalls of motherhood.”

The cast also includes Michael Ealy (Sleeper Cell or go home!, Sean Patrick Thomas (The District), McKinley Freeman (Queen Sugar), Tim Jo (This Is Us), Angela Grovey, and child actors TJ Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode.

Reasonable Doubt was created, written and executive-produced by showrunner Raamla Mohamed, whose previous credits include Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere, while Scandal‘s own Kerry Washington also serves as an EP and directed the premiere. Other exec producers include Pilar Savone and Larry Wilmore.

In keeping with the Onyx Collective brand, each episode of Reasonable Doubt is directed by Black directors and written by an all-Black writers’ room. In addition, each episode title is inspired by Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which inspired the series title. The show also features a score of contemporary and classic hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul music composed by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Marvel’s Luke Cage).