Rachel Bilson to Star in 'Troubling' Episode of Fox Anthology Accused

Rachel Bilson is making a brief return to TV in Fox’s forthcoming crime anthology series Accused.

The O.C. and Hart of Dixie vet will appear in one of the 15 episodes, each of which explore a different crime in a different city with an entirely different cast. Bilson’s episode — which revolves around a “family caught in a troubling situation” — also stars Jack Davenport (Smash), August Maturo (Girl Meets World) and Reid Miller (You).

Bilson’s last major TV gig was ABC’s summer procedural Take Two, which was axed in 2018 after one season.

In other Accused casting news, Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Molly Parker (Deadwood) are set to headline an episode about conspiracy theories, and Ian Anthony Dale (Hawaii Five-0) has been cast in an episode about a brother striving to protect his sibling who was injured in a devastating car accident as a child.

Previously announced Accused guest stars include Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Accused — which hails from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House) — is slated to premiere midseason on Fox.