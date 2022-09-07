Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Renewed for Season 2 — Here's What to Expect

The lying has only just begun. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars, exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets and their status as scream queens supreme!” co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring say in a statement. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars — which we’ll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!'”

Original Sin wrapped its 10-episode first season on Aug. 18 with an epic unmasking of its central villain. “A” turned out to be Principal Marshall Clanton, who held the Liars accountable for the alleged sins of their mothers; he believed their cruelty was responsible the suicide of his own daughter Angela Waters.

The finale also snuck in one last Easter egg from the original Pretty Little Liars — the biggest one yet, actually. Imogen revealed that her baby was being adopted by a couple in Rosewood named Aria and Ezra, the characters played Lucy Hale and Ian Harding in the flagship series.

“It was important to us with a cable show — a short-order show, a serialized show — to complete these stories and complete these mysteries,” Bring told TVLine of Season 1. “Roberto and I love a complete story, so we wanted to complete these mysteries.”

Aguirre-Sacasa adds that he and Bring have “some preliminary ideas” for a second season, which will “definitely follow the same girls.” As he explains, “We certainly have a lot of places for these characters to go, new mysteries to tell and hopefully new ways to scare people.”

The show’s first season starred Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Pretty Little Liars‘ renewal. What are your hopes and predictions for the next season of Original Sin? Drop ’em in a comment below.