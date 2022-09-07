Masked Singer Reveals Completely New Format for Season 8 — Watch Trailer

Forget everything you thought you knew about The Masked Singer.

Fox’s celebrity guessing game is undergoing some major changes ahead of its eighth season (Sept. 21, 8/7c), including theme nights and multiple reveals every week.

Here’s how it’s going to work: Several disguised contestants will compete each week, but only one will move on to the next round of competition. The studio audience will vote during the episode, and the singer with the lowest number of votes will be unmasked mid-show.

The two singers with the most votes will then face off in a “Battle Royale” performance of the same song, with the winner being crowned King or Queen of The Masked Singer. That person will move on and compete in the next episode, while the other will be unmasked.

The new season will also feature special appearances by non-masked celebrities, including Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey.

As for those theme nights we mentioned earlier, fans can look forward to “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of the new Masked Singer, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the revamp below. Are you down with all these changes, or is it too much new-ness?