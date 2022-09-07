The Home Economics Crew Is on the (Galaxy's) Edge in Fun Season 3 Promo

The Force is strong with the Home Economics gang in a new, out-of-this-world promo for Season 3 of the ABC comedy. Fall TV Calendar: 140+ Dates to Save!

In the Home Economics season opener, which is titled “Mickey Ears, $19.99” and airs Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9:30/8:30c, Tom (played by Topher Grace) finds out that Connor (Jimmy Tarro) is his new boss, which threatens to ruin Marina’s (Karla Souza) perfectly planned trip to the Happiest Place on Earth aka the Disneyland Resort in California. #CorporateSynergy

In fact, as suggested by the exclusive promo above, Tom might vent about his new boss by way of some lightsaber dueling at the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge land, or by wresting for control of the Millennium Falcon.

Poor Marina, meanwhile, seems not to get any sympathy from a certain, 7-foot-5 Wookiee.

The series’ cast also includes Caitlin McGee (as Sarah), Sasheer Zamata (Denise), Shiloh Bearman (Gretchen), Jordyn Curet (Shamiah), Chloe Jo Rountree (Camila) and JeCobi Swain (as Kelvin).

Once again airing Wednesdays at 9:30 pm, Home Economics this season will lead out of the relocated freshman hit Abbott Elementary. Season 5 of The Conners will now kick off ABC’s two-hour sitcom block, followed by The Goldbergs‘ 10th season.

Big Sky, which has added a bevy of familiar faces for its third season, closes out ABC’s night at 10 pm.

Want scoop on Home Economics Season 3, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.