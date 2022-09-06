TVLine Items: British Baking Show's Return, Atlanta Vet's New Gig and More

Bakers, get ready: The Great British Baking Show Season 10 will premiere Friday, Sept. 16 on Netflix, with new episodes debuting every Friday.

The 10-episode run follows “a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.”

Get a first look at the contestants and judges, as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, in the above photo.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) has joined director Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max limited series Full Circle, playing an agent for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, our sister site Deadline reports.

* James Jordan (Yellowstone, Veronica Mars), LaMonica Garrett (1883, the Arrowverse) and Dave Annable (Yellowstone, Walker) have joined Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness, which stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

* Hulu has released a trailer for The D’Amelio Show Season 2, which premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 28:

