Magnum P.I. Season 4 DVD Gag Reel Is Full of Aloha-ha-has — Watch

Jay Hernandez nearly takes Perdita Weeks’ eye out, Tim Kang grapples with a suitcase and Amy Hill has a tough break, all as part of TVLine’s exclusive peek at the Magnum P.I. Season 4 gag reel. Cancelled TV Shows That Came Back!

The rollicking round-up of foul-ups, bleeps and blunders, seen above, is but one of the special features to be found on the Magnum P.I.: The Fourth Season DVD set, which arrives next Tuesday, Sept. 13 (and is available here for pre-order).

The five-disc collection features all 20 episodes from the island drama’s latest season (which turned out to be its farewell run on CBS), plus the gag reel and some never-before-seen deleted scenes (at least one of which has a sweet #Miggy moment).

After Magnum was unceremoniously cancelled at CBS, NBC this past July rode to the rescue and ordered 20 episodes, to be split over two seasons (the series’ fifth and sixth) — and with an option for more, in success, sources tell TVLine.

Filming on Season 5 is expected to begin in mid-September.

Magnum‘s fourth season on CBS averaged 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (including Live+7 playback), down just a tick from its Season 3 tallies (7.5 mil/0.8). Out of the 14 dramas that CBS aired last season, it ranked No. 9 in both measures. On NBC, however, that audience of 7.3 million would rank fifth among all current dramas, trailing #OneChicago and La Brea but besting all of the Law & Orders and others.

