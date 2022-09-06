Laverne Cox, George Wallace to Star in Norman Lear Comedy Clean Slate Ordered to Series at Freevee

TV veteran Norman Lear will kick off his second century in showbiz with Clean Slate, a comedy starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace that has been ordered to series at Amazon Freevee (fka IMDb TV).

Originally in development at Peacock before it landed at Freevee in February 2021, Clean Slate stars Wallace as old-school car wash owner Henry, who must do some soul-searching when his estranged child returns home to Alabama after 17 years — not as the son he’s expecting, but as the determined, proud trans woman Desiree (Cox).

Lear — who celebrated his 100th birthday in July — will serve as a non-writing executive producer on Clean Slate via his production company Act III Productions. Cox and Wallace conceived the story with Dan Ewen (Playing With Fire), who also penned the pilot and will serve as Clean Slate‘s showrunner. An episode count and premiere timetable for the comedy have yet to be announced.

Clean Slate is one of several projects that Lear has in the works at Freevee: He’s also behind a potential Who’s the Boss? sequel series, which landed at the streamer for development in June, as well as a Lotería series based on the Mexican card game.

