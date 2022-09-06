In New Fire Country Trailer, Pros Teach Cons How to Battle a Blaze

The heat is on a select group of convicts, in the new trailer for CBS’ Fire Country (premiering Friday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c). Which New Fall Shows Will YOU Try? Vote!

Inspired by series lead Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California, Fire Country (fka Cal Fire) stars the SEAL Team vet as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison-release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

As Bode braves this high-risk, high-reward assignment, the heat is turned up further when he is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a “golden, all-American son”… until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town harboring a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

The series’ cast, all highlighted in the new trailer, also boasts The Closer‘s Billy Burke as Cal Fire chief Vince; Lucifer‘s Kevin Alejandro as Manny, who’s in charge of training the cons; Rescue Me‘s Diane Farr as Sharon; Black Lightning‘s Jordan Calloway as Jake; Penny Dreadful: City of Angels‘ Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela; and Guilty Party’s Jules Latimer as Eve.

And yes, though Theriot is starring in this new series, he is maintaining his series regular status on Paramount+’s SEAL Team, which launches its new season on Sunday, Sept. 18 (and had left his character and others in very dire straits).

