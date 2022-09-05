TV Ratings: Big Brother Goes Low Over Holiday Weekend, vs. College Football

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Labor Day Eve broadcast of the Florida State-LSU collegiate football match averaged 5.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, dominating Sunday night in both measures. Summer TV Winners & Losers: Big Brother, SYTYCD and More

Over on Fox, Premiere Boxing averaged 370,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, leading out of some MLS coverage.

The night’s only other fresh fare, CBS’ Big Brother, drew 3.1 mil and a 0.5, down sharply week-to-week to mark season lows.

