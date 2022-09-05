Cars on the Road: Mater Gets (Too?) Turbo-Charged in Disney+ Sneak Peek

Mater feels the need, the need for speed, in a sneak peek at Disney+‘s upcoming Cars on the Road spinoff series.

Premiering on Disney+ Day aka this Thursday, Sept. 8, Cars on the Road follows Lightning McQueen (again voiced by Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

You can sample the series’ opening credits/catchy theme song above, while in the sneak peek below (from Episode 3, titled” Salt Fever”), the famously sluggish Mater gets a super-charged upgrade, which is he all too giddy to try out on the desert flats, racing against his old pal Lightning.

Faster than fast and quicker than quick! Check out this new clip from Disney and Pixar’s #CarsOnTheRoad, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/nNYqjkQuSO — Disney•Pixar's Cars (@pixarcars) September 5, 2022

Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer, with Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7) serving as directors. Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes, which is featured on the Cars on the Road soundtrack from Walt Disney Records.

Disney+ Day returns this Thursday, leading into the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (running Friday through Sunday). Across the two events, the streaming service will premiere new content from its marquee brands – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.