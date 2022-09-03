Friday Ratings: Dynasty Eyes Season Low in Audience, SmackDown Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, the antepenultimate episode of The CW’s Dynasty this week drew 190,000 total viewers — a final-season low, and the sudser’s third smallest audience ever — and a 0.0 demo rating. TV's 30 Best Series Finales Ever, Ranked!

Opening The CW’s Friday night, Killer Camp (200K/0.0) shed some viewers.

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown posted is second smallest audience in 12 weeks (with not quite 2 million viewers), while also dipping in the demo (to a 0.4 rating). That said, it still led Friday in the demo.

ABC’s 20/20 rerun delivered the night’s largest audience, with 2.4 million viewers.

CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation (2 mil/0.2) was steady.

