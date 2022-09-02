Yellowstone Season 5 Bringing Back Q'orianka Kilcher as Scheming Angela

The Yellowstone forecast calls for thunder — Angela Blue Thunder, that is. Q’orianka Kilcher will be reprising her role of the cutthroat attorney in Season 5 of the Paramount Network smash, our sister site Deadline reports.

Last seen in Season 3, Angela was recruited by Rainwater to help put up roadblocks to Market Equities’ plans to develop the hell out of Montana. He and frenemy John, sharing the rare common goal, even pooled their resources, suggesting that Rainwater’s secret weapon (Angela) team up with the Duttons’ (Beth). As Season 4 came to a close, Beth had done such a bang-up job of thwarting Market Equities that bigwig Caroline was promising to send her to prison for corporate espionage. (Maybe she should have consulted with Angela first?)

Recently, Kilcher made headlines of an altogether different sort when she was charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud for allegedly collecting disability benefits of almost $100k — while working on Season 3 of Yellowstone.

Ahead of the drama’s Season 5 premiere (Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8/7c), several cast members have been promoted from recurring to series-regular status: Wendy Moniz (Governor Perry), Jennifer Landon (Teeter), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily). In addition, Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be saddling up once again to play the younger versions of John, Beth and Rip.

In addition, Kai Caster (American Horror Story: Apocalypse) has been tapped to play a young cowboy named Rowdy, Lainey Wilson, a musician named Abby, Dawn Oliveri (1883’s Claire), a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood, and Lilli Kay (Your Honor), Clara Brewer, a new assistant to one of the Duttons.

So, are you happy that Angela will be turning up again on Yellowstone? Surprised? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the twist.