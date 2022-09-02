Rutherford Falls Cancelled at Peacock

Peacock is putting Rutherford Falls in its rearview mirror, canceling the Ed Helms comedy after two seasons, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The series starred Helms (The Office) as Nathan Rutherford and Jana Schmieding (Reservation Dogs) as Reagan Wells, two lifelong best friends who found themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town got an unexpected wake-up call.

Additional cast members included Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) as Josh Carter and Jesse Leigh (Heathers) as Bobbie Yang.

Season 2, which dropped in its entirety on June 16, followed Nathan and Reagan as they helped each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas, played by Michael Greyeyes (True Detective).

Rutherford Falls boasted one of the largest Indigenous writers rooms on television, with six Native writers staffed on the series — including co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache), Dash Turner (Yurok) and Azie Dungey (Pamunkey).

In addition to Teller Ornelas, the series was also co-created by Helms and The Good Place‘s Mike Schur, all of whom executive-produced alongside Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Rutherford Falls‘ cancellation. Were you a fan? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Peacock comedy below.