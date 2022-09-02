Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series?

Cast members from The White Lotus and Dopesick dominate this year’s Emmy nominees for best supporting actor in a limited series. But could Seth Rogen play spoiler?

Just like they did in the supporting actress category, the actors of White Lotus and Dopesick have claimed the vast majority of slots in this race — six of the seven, to be exact. Three White Lotus actors earned their first career Emmy nominations here for their work in HBO’s luxury hotel-set comedy: Murray Bartlett, as self-destructive resort manager Armond; Steve Zahn, as oversharing dad Mark Mossbacher; and Jake Lacy, as demanding newlywed Shane.

Hulu’s haunting docudrama Dopesick also nabbed a trio of nominations for its actors: Michael Stuhlbarg (also nominated in this category in 2018 for The Looming Tower), as infamous pharmaceutical company executive Richard Sackler; Peter Sarsgaard, as attorney Peter Mountcastle; and Will Poulter, as pharma rep Billy Cutler.

But hey, what about Rogen? The comedian is in the mix, too, for playing sex tape thief Rand Gauthier in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. So which of these actors would you hand the Emmy to, if it were up to you? Vote for your favorite in the poll below (or click this link), then hit the comments to defend your pick.

We’ll reveal the results of our Emmy polls later this month, before the actual awards are given out on Monday, Sept. 12. After you cast today’s vote, keep scrolling to weigh in on any polls you may have missed; voting will end at 5 pm ET on Monday, Sept. 5.

