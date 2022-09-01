Sandman Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart at No. 3, Stranger Things Back on Top

After spending two weeks in the runner-up spot, Stranger Things is back at No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

For the Week of Aug. 1, the Duffer Bros.’ Netflix supernatural megahit amassed 1.42 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes. Netflix’s Virgin River was very close behind at No. 2, with 1.39 billion minutes viewed across 42 episodes.

Netflix’s yet-to-be-renewed The Sandman made its Nielsen chart debut at No. 3, with 1 billion minutes viewed across its first 10-episode batch. It was followed by Netflix’s Keep Breathing (722 million minutes/six episodes) and Uncoupled (532 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Aug. 1 were Netflix’s Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (with 17 total episodes now eligible), the return of Netflix’s Longmire (anyone have insight on that one?), The Umbrella Academy and Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were The Most Hated Man on the Internet, Blown Away, The Terminal List and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

