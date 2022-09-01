TVLine Items: Benedict Society's Return, Morning Show Casting and More

The Mysterious Benedict Society will embark on a new adventure when Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Disney+.

In the upcoming season, “Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale),” reads the official synopsis.

“When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme,” the description continues. “Relying on only their wits, intellect , and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new ‘found family,’ while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) has joined The Morning Show Season 3 in the recurring role of Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks (new series regular Jon Hamm), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Simon Baker (The Mentalist) and Phoebe Tonkin (The Originals) will star in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe, an Australian limited series based on Trent Dalton’s coming-of-age novel of the same name, our sister site Variety reports.

* The CW has released a trailer for All American: Homecoming Season 2, premiering Monday, Oct. 19 at 9/8c:

* Watch a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small Season 3, premiering Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 9/8c on PBS:

