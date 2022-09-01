The Story Behind She-Hulk's 'Dream Come True' Cameo/Dance Party: 'That Is All Tatiana Twerking, 100 Percent'

The following spoils a surprise cameo from the Sept. 1 episode of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel TV Status Report: Secret Invasion, Wonder Man and 8 Others

Episode 3 of Disney+’s She-Hulk shared with Marvel fans this bit of unsolicited intel: Hulks can twerk.

And how!

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Loki and more

The latest episode of the live-action MCU series saw Jen Walters’ douchey former colleague, Dennis, take an Asgardian shapeshifter to court. His complaint? The shapeshifter of a certain age had catfished him into a relationship with who he thought was rapper Megan Thee Stallion. (He even paid off her Passat! Wait, her Passat?) Though as Jen repeatedly contended, Dennis had no business believing the Megan Thee Stallion was in his league.

After Jen helped Dennis win his case (by delivering testimony that spoke to his stupefying lack of self awareness), we glimpsed the actual Megan Thee Stallion — whose supposed-to-be-a-surprise cameo got spoiled earlier this week — cheering from the courtroom gallery.

“We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman…,” head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao told TVLine of the guest-casting. “We were going through all the possibilities… but when it came down to it, Jameela [Jamil, who plays Titania] knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary together, and she brought her up. We were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not really true! Don’t tease us with this!'”

MTS’ appearance would not be limited to just that one cutaway, though. For in the mid-credits bonus scene, Jen-as-She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany) shared an office dance party with the rapper, leading to bountiful, side-by-side twerking.

“The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited,” Kat Coiro, who directed Episode 3, shared with TVLine. “She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something,’ so they threw together this dancing scene.”

“Yeah, that was me! That was all me,” a laughing Maslany told us of her role in bringing the She-Hulk dance party to life. Sharing such a moment with Megan Thee Stallion, she added, “was a dream come true.”

“It was like one of my absolute top moments on set, of anything I’ve ever done,” the Emmy winner avowed. “I was shaking and I was nervous, and then the music played and I was like, ‘I’m in a Megan Thee Stallion music video!'”

And to be clear, though it was the 6-foot-7 She-Hulk shaking what her momma (…and some gamma-radiated blood) gave her, on set it was the 5-foot-4 Maslany shimmying whilst wearing her motion-capture suit.

“Yes, she’s a CGI character in that [scene],” director Coiro notes, “but that is all Tatiana twerking, 100 percent.”

Want scoop on She-Hulk, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.