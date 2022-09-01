Emily Blunt's Amazon Western Looks Positively Bonkers — Watch First Teaser

Yellowstone, this most certainly is not! 8 Yellowstone Spinoffs We Need Now

Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt‘s The English, a six-part drama described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.”

The footage, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, introduces us to Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp. This aristocratic Englishwoman and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically” — but mostly psychologically, if the teaser’s myriad unsettling visuals are indicative of the series as a whole.

“As each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination: the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming,” the description continues. “It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (The Shadow Line‘s Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (A Hidden Life‘s Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (The Detectorists) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

The series is created by Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman), who also serves as writer and director. He executive-produces alongside Blunt and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman), while Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as a producer.

The English drops Friday, Nov. 11 on Prime Video. In the meantime, hit the comments with your first impressions.